Scope Fire & Security Launch Sister Company Scope Electrical Engineering

Burnley business, Scope Fire & Security are continuing to grow from strength to strength with the creation of a new Sister Company – Scope Electrical Engineering Ltd, following their merger with EMF Electrical. Scope Electrical Engineering will specialise in electrical installation, upgrades, testing and compliance services in both commercial and industrial sectors, with a focus on green energy systems including solar and EV charging.

Scott Chapman, MD of Scope Fire and Security, said “There's a real synergy between the Fire & Security and Electrical services, and we are often asked to deliver electrical works, so the creation of an electrical division seemed an obvious step.

We are delighted to partner with Michael who brings a wealth of knowledge and technical ability having very credibly, built up a sound and successful business already.

His dedication to safety and quality, coupled with his expertise and experience in the electrical compliance space really embody our Total Trust, Total Protection ethos and we are delighted to now be able to offer these services direct to existing, and new customers.”

Solar panel inspection

Michael Crewe Operations Director of Scope Electrical Engineering, provided his thoughts on this new venture, “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Scott & Pete on this new project for Scope Electrical Engineering Ltd. I'm certain that between us we have the skill set to offer a wide range of services to our customers in the commercial, industrial and renewable sectors. I bring with me two decades of experience where I've had the opportunity to work on the motorway network, in hospitals, large commercial/industrial premises and everything in-between."

For Pete Allen, MD of Scope Fire and Security this is a full circle moment “Having started in the industry as an electrician's mate before eventually specialising in fire and security its somewhat of a return to roots for me. With Michael's experience and industry knowledge I am confident we can offer our new wide range of services at the same excellent standard of service Scope fire and security do”.

Scope Fire and Security were founded in 2020, and in this short space have grown from a team of 2 to 23, including employing several apprentices from the local area. During this time, they have achieved high recognition for their quality of service by winning awards at both the Bibas (22) and Red Rose Awards (23) and a highly commended at the 2024 Burnley Business Awards.

The company have built a strong portfolio of both independent and commercial clients including Boundary Mill Outlets, Silent Night, Marsden Building Society and the Easy Hotel Chain, and are excited to continue their growth alongside the new Electrical division and seeing where that will lead to.