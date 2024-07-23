Ribble Valley man wins top national award for his work helping to build new homes
Site manager Alexander Evans (29) has earned a Pride in the Job accolade from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the “Oscars” of the housebuilding industry.
Alex, who oversees the construction of Barratt Homes’ Romans Green development in Lancashire, scooped the award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.
“Watching the site metamorphose over the last 18 months at the helm is amazing. The best part of Romans Green is the site team – a motley crew but the best team you could ask for.
“I’d like to thank Jordan Wood, Chris Chadwick, Ollie Thompson, Phil Molyneux, Lee Eyre - the list is endless. Thank you to everyone. It’s a fantastic honour to receive this award.”
The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership, and attention to detail.
In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone, with the company also accumulating more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high-quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.
Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West said: “We’re so proud of Alex for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Romans Green and for our customers.”
