Ribble Valley business becomes only creative agency in the region to achieve B Corp certification

A Ribble Valley business has become the only creative agency in the region to achieve B Corp certification.
By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

Workhouse joins a group of only 1,300 B Corp British organisations prioritising people, planet and purpose. The company achieved the status for its work specialising in the Built Environment and addressing social and environmental responsibilities.

Martin Meadows, managing director, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this certification. The rigorous assessments were reassuringly challenging and act as

not only an external validation of the values and behaviours we’ve been proud of for years, but also provide the opportunity to supercharge our creativity to do business for good.

"I would actively encourage other agencies to pursue the certification. The creative industries have such a profound influence on the very brand values that can make a real difference to the way businesses behave, socially and environmentally. The impact we can make as a sector shouldn’t be underestimated.”

