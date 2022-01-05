Record year helps shape exciting future for Burnley marketing firm

Leon Calverley and Sean Dwyer, from Door4.

The firm, which applies digital strategies to help businesses meet and exceed commercial goals, announced a 33% uplift in turnover for 2021, backed by a 249% increase in profits.

Last year, Door4 almost doubled the number of businesses it works with, with 80% of customers now on a long-term retained basis

Seven new team members were also recruited, some of which are based at the company’s Manchester office, which re-launched in 2021.

Leon Calverley, founder and strategy director at Door4, said: “It’s brilliant to see the growth our team have achieved together over the past 12 months.

“Despite the challenges posed by uncertain times, we were determined to push forward with our ambitious plans.

“As we specialise in helping businesses reach and convert more customers, to scale their business to achieve its full potential, it’s only right that we do the same for ourselves. No cobbler’s shoes here.”

Three new starters are due to join the team in the coming weeks, and plans are under way to identify a new larger Manchester office to accommodate the expanding team.

Sean Dwyer, managing director at Door4, added: “The key to our recent success has, and continues to be, our investment in talent. This comes through both finding great people to help us in our mission - but also training and supporting our team's individual growth.