Ready, Steady, Cake! Burnley estate agents' kick off Pendleside Hospice fundraising with Pendle Pub Walk bake sale

A Burnley and Pendle estate agents' has risen to this year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, kicking off their fundraising campaign with a cake stall offering Pendle Pub Walkers a much-needed energy boost.

Despite the weather not behaving on the day, Petty's annual cake stall made a staggering £1,250, with Ian Bythell, residential director at Petty’s, saying: “We’re absolutely thrilled. I think it’s testament not only to the great cakes we had on offer, but also the generosity shown by local people for this vital local charity at this great event.

The stall made 1,250.

“We had cakes donated from staff, family, friends, Pendle Forest Hockey, and as the areas only Relocation Network Agents, they kindly sent a fantastic cake for us to sell, so it really was a team effort," Ian added.

With the hospice costing almost £4.2 million each year to run, of which £3.2 million is raised through fundraising initiatives, the Pendle Pub Walk is one of the largest and best-loved fundraising events.

Christina Cope from Pendleside Hospice said: “The pub walk is the highlight of the fundraising year for many and it’s certainly one of our most important events. To have local companies like Petty support us in this way year on year really does make a difference.

Support from the community and local businesses like Petty is vital in helping us keep the hospice going and allowing us to continue the important work the hospice does in helping people living with life-limiting illnesses," Christina added, with organisers hoping to beat last year's Pendle Pub Walk fundraising total of £92,000.