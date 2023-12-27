Readers name their 19 favourite new businesses to open in Burnley in 2023

Burnley is full of talented people making a name for themselves in business.

From hair and beauty to food and drink, a host of new shops, restaurants, salons and more have opened their doors for the first time.

Looking back over the past 12 months, we asked our readers to name their favourite new businesses to open in the town in 2023.

In no particular order, here are their suggestions:

Heavenly Desserts Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley.

The Inn on the Wharf .The Inn on the Wharf, Manchester Road, Burnley.

River Of Life Craft and Coffee Hub River Of Life Craft and Coffee Hub.

The Real Coffee Bean in Burnley The Real Coffee Bean in Burnley.