Readers name their 19 favourite new businesses to open in Burnley in 2023

Burnley is full of talented people making a name for themselves in business.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 17:07 GMT

From hair and beauty to food and drink, a host of new shops, restaurants, salons and more have opened their doors for the first time.

Looking back over the past 12 months, we asked our readers to name their favourite new businesses to open in the town in 2023.

In no particular order, here are their suggestions:

Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Heavenly Desserts

Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

.The Inn on the Wharf, Manchester Road, Burnley.

2. The Inn on the Wharf

.The Inn on the Wharf, Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

River Of Life Craft and Coffee Hub.

3. River Of Life Craft and Coffee Hub

River Of Life Craft and Coffee Hub. Photo: Google Maps

The Real Coffee Bean in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. The Real Coffee Bean in Burnley

The Real Coffee Bean in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

