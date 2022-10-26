The Express reported earlier this week that Tim Hortons plans to build its first Lancashire restaurant in the town.

Burnley Council has approved with conditions plans to transform the old Carphone Warehouse premises in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way, into the chain restaurant.

Readers have expressed mixed reactions to the news, with many saying they cannot wait to taste its Canadian menu of coffee, freshly baked goods, sandwiches and wraps, plus other food products.

An iconic Canadian coffee shop brand is coming to Anchor Retail Park, Active Way in Burnley.

Two of those are Gail Farnell who says she, “Can't wait to try it”, while James Moran called it a “game-changer.”

Giving a thumbs up to the location choice, Wez Smith said: “What a lovely place for a coffee shop”.

The brand already has a fan in Richard Stockdale who claims it has the, “Best coffee and donuts I’ve ever had anywhere”.

But Cameron Bailey isn’t so convinced, saying, “It’s not that good”.

And “worst coffee (and service) in the world” are the words of Lana Romano, who couldn’t disagree more with Richard.

Meanwhile, Candy Coyne questioned: “How many coffee shops do we need?”

Her feelings are shared by Christine Ainsworth who said: “Oh....another coffee shop…just what we need.”

But Shang Oshionebo defended Tim Hortons saying, “Oh no, not just another coffee shop but a proper coffee shop that do other fantastic snacks and foods.”

Agreeing, Scott Simons commented: It’s actually really good and the snacks are great!”

Some readers took to Facebook to encourage the town’s shoppers to spend their money in local independent venues, rather than the big chains.

One of those is Lee Ashworth, who said: “[You are] better off going to Bullring on Standish Street. You'll get a full English with 12 brews for the price you'll pay for one coffee there. Support local businesses in this difficult time, not these massive branded shops!”

And adding a little humour to the conversation, Tim Hortons fan Gayle Rogan said: “I can’t tell you how pleased my waistline is that we’ve moved further away from this.”