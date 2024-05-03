Raw feeding made easy for Burnley pet owners on the move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading raw pet food and wellbeing company Bella & Duke has launched its new air-dried meals as add-ons to existing subscriptions, “Ready, steady, raw” to ensure all the goodness of its raw meals are made readily available without the need for a freezer. Currently stocking the first flavour, “Tempting chicken with beef”, Ready, steady, raw is made from nothing but meat, offal and locally sourced fruits and vegetables, all air dried to lock in the essential nutrients and make raw feeding convenient and accessible, even when travelling.

Bella & Duke prides itself on providing the best nutritional value possible from its meals, this means that they come frozen at source, ensuring the meals are as fresh as possible once shipped direct to the customer’s door. There may be times when feeding your pet raw isn’t possible such as when travelling, but with the introduction of Ready, steady, raw pet parents across the country can leave their worries at home and comfortably know their furry friend can have nutritionally complete and balanced meals whilst on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the holiday season round the corner, the launch of Ready, steady, raw comes at a perfect time for pet owners that worry about not having the best nutrition available while on their travels with their pet. Ready in a matter of minutes, serving Ready, steady, raw is as simple as shaking up the bag to evenly distribute the flavours, measuring out the recommended amount, adding lukewarm water or a little bone broth to rehydrate, leaving to stand for five minutes, and then dinner is served.

Bella & Duke launches new product “Ready, steady, raw”

The meals come combined with chicken and beef. Chicken is an excellent source of protein, B vitamins, and is lean too, while beef is packed full of iron, zinc, and selenium, which all combine to support your dog’s overall health.

Bella & Duke has also added green lipped mussels, a superfood which is naturally high in omega 3, ensuring healthy skin, coat, and joints too. Finally, for a dose of fibre, a boost of vitamins, and antioxidants too, carrots, apples, cranberries, chia seeds and flaxseeds are added into every bite. These boost the immune system, work to improve and aid digestion, provide vitamin C, support eye health, and more.

James Sturrock, CEO at Bella & Duke added; “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and meet each and every need of our loyal customers. The introduction of Ready, steady, raw is something that supports us on our journey to do right by our pets and continue to offer nutritionally complete, species-appropriate meals no matter the circumstance. With the holiday season soon around the corner we’re excited to see our customer’s reaction to the new add on as we champion making raw feeding as convenient as possible to give our pets the healthy, happy and long lives they deserve.”