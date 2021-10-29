Rapid IT launches new tech warehouse in Padiham

MP Antony Higginbotham, Rapid IT co-founder and MD Jack Bannister, business mentor Victor Giannandrea, EKM founder Antony Chesworth and EKMs Head of Talent Alison Chesworth.

A huge amount of work has gone into the refurbishment of Rapid IT’s Tech Warehouse over the past 18 months, future-proofing the company’s building in an environmentally conscious way.

Jack Bannister, Rapid IT’s co-founder and managing director, chose International E-Waste Day to open the doors to more than 30 organisations.

He said: “Celebrating our relaunch on International E-Waste Day was the perfect time to show people around our facility and talk about the services we offer, from asset disposal and data destruction to recycle and repurpose of hardware equipment.

“E-waste is the most rapidly growing waste problem in the world and together, we generate about 50 million tonnes of it every year. That’s the equivalent of throwing out 1000 laptops every single second!

“It’s our mission to normalise tech recycle and re-use alongside sustainable disposal, but to do this we need fellow businesses on board.”

Guests were invited to take guided tours of the facility and find out more about the processes used from members of the Rapid IT team.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: “With COP26 taking place, the discussions

around Net Zero and our commitment to reach it by 2050 are well underway.

“E-waste is a big issue worldwide and it was fantastic to speak to the team at Rapid IT about ways in which we can dispose of our technology responsibly and even give it chance of a new lease of life.

“If we want to meet the milestones set out by the Government, we need education from businesses like Rapid IT, who can support businesses in their sustainable goals.

“It was a really impressive facility at the heart of our area, and I urge others to take a look at what they do.”

Antony Chesworth, a Lancashire-based entrepreneur and the CEO and founder of EKM.com, Preston, was also in attendance at the event.

He said: “Coming to Rapid IT’s Tech Warehouse brought back fond memories, as my dad used to work in that building and I would sometimes work from there and use the modem!