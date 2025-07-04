Ram Inn: Eight pictures giving you a first look at this cosy Burnley pub reopening today

By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
This cosy Burnley pub is re-opening today under a new landlord.

Stonegate Group’s Ram Inn in Burnley Road, Cliviger, will welcome punters from 3pm, with food being served from 5pm.

Here are eight pictures giving you a first look inside:

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

1. The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

2. The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

3. The Ram Inn

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

4. The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyStonegate Group
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice