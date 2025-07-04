Stonegate Group’s Ram Inn in Burnley Road, Cliviger, will welcome punters from 3pm, with food being served from 5pm.
Here are eight pictures giving you a first look inside:
1 / 2
Stonegate Group’s Ram Inn in Burnley Road, Cliviger, will welcome punters from 3pm, with food being served from 5pm.
Here are eight pictures giving you a first look inside:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.