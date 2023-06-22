News you can trust since 1877
Rain or shine, here are 24 dog-friendly pubs and clubs to stop for a pint in Burnley

Nothing beats a pint in the pub with your best mate – your four-legged canine we mean!
By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Whether you want to stop for a refreshing tipple in the sun in a beer garden or take cover from the rain after a walk with your dog, we have the pub for you.

Here is our guide to 24 dog-friendly pubs in Burnley, in no particular order:

Vintage Claret, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Vintage Claret, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Vintage Claret, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Live bands, DJ sets, pool, darts and a beer garden can be enjoyed at The Swan Inn in St James' Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. The Swan Inn, Burnley

Live bands, DJ sets, pool, darts and a beer garden can be enjoyed at The Swan Inn in St James' Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Live music, snooker, pool and entertainment can be found all week at Ighten Leigh Social Club, Padiham Road, Burnley. Dogs are welcome outside only. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Ighten Leigh Social Club.

Live music, snooker, pool and entertainment can be found all week at Ighten Leigh Social Club, Padiham Road, Burnley. Dogs are welcome outside only. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Dubliner in Burnley.

4. Dubliner.jpg

Dubliner in Burnley. Photo: Google Maps

