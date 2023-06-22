Rain or shine, here are 24 dog-friendly pubs and clubs to stop for a pint in Burnley
Nothing beats a pint in the pub with your best mate – your four-legged canine we mean!
By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:27 BST
Whether you want to stop for a refreshing tipple in the sun in a beer garden or take cover from the rain after a walk with your dog, we have the pub for you.
Here is our guide to 24 dog-friendly pubs in Burnley, in no particular order:
Page 1 of 6