This new coffee shop has no plans to follow the herd when it comes to the caffeine business.

Black Sheep Coffee is the brand-new store launching next Tuesday at Northlight Estate in Brierfield.

To celebrate, the business will offer £1 coffees to caffeine connoisseurs on the opening day.

Holly Ducker, the franchise’s Estate Director and Brand Manager, said, “This marks a fantastic milestone for the development and our entire team. We’re proud to be partnering with Black Sheep Coffee - it’s a brilliant addition to the site and one we’re confident will become a go-to spot for both our Northlighters and the wider community.”

The franchise claims to be the “Black Sheep” of the caffeine world for being the only retail coffee company in the world to serve the first speciality-grade 100% Robusta coffee in a market dominated by Arabica. Coffee lovers can expect all the classics like Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and Flat White, as well as the business’ recently launched brand-new lemonade offerings, including matcha-spiked options and flavour-packed combos like Lychee, Lavender, Passionfruit, and Peach. Every drink can be levelled up with one of Black Sheep Coffee’s signature boosters, such as prebiotic fibre, collagen, nootropics, or a hit of CBD.

What’s the story behind Black Sheep Coffee?

The business is the brainchild of university pals Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, who decided to quit their jobs on the same day in 2013 and start their coffee journey. The company claims to buy coffee directly from the plantations, ensuring the picking, drying, and washing process adheres to the strictest of guidelines for a sustainable model that protects the environment and everyone involved.