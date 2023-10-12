Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development, which will benefit from £3m. in Government Levelling Up funding with the aim of attracting more people to the town centre, would also offer an attractive outside area allowing more space for events, plus a small retail and trading space at the front.

Upstairs, nine existing apartments will be refurbished to modern living standards. The existing café will be removed to create two new apartments.

A public consultation is now underway until Friday, October 20th, giving people an opportunity to have their say before Pendle Borough Council reviews the planning application.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We are very excited to have reached this stage in the project. A lot of hard work has taken place to get to this point and I’m delighted we can now share the plans with everyone.

“Colne Market has been a central feature of the town since it opened in 1973 and the proposed scheme would inject new life into it, making the market a greater part of events, such as the Great Rhythm and Blues Festival and Colne Grand Prix.”

And Coun. David Whipp, Deputy Leader of Pendle Borough Council and Chair of the Colne Market Working Group, added: “If the scheme gets the green light, this will be a significant step forward in boosting what Colne town centre offers.

“Colne Market has a pivotal role for customers and traders and attracts many visitors to the town - I’m delighted that we’re able to invest in it!”

Most traders will be moved to a temporary market hall in the former Poundland shop in Hartley Square to allow work to commence.

Shaw’s Greengrocers Veg-it and Michael’s Butchers and Farm Shop will be in Richmond Court, where the health centre pharmacy was, and Granny’s Kitchen is moving to Earnies in Dockray Street.

It’s expected that the traders would be able to move into the new market hall by spring 2025.

Designs are available to view and comment on at www.pendle.gov.uk