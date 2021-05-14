Promoted duo will look for new sites for Lancashire housebuilder

Abi, Sally and Claire

The pair have taken on key roles in the land and planning department at the Chorley-based home builder as part of changes made by managing director Claire Jarvis, who is prioritising the acquisition of new sites in 2021.

Both are recent graduates and are already quickly rising through the ranks.

Sally, 25, from Clayton-le-Woods, has been promoted from planner to planning manager. She started at Redrow in 2017 as planning assistant having graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in Urban Planning.

Sally’s new role will see her working closely with the land team to compile planning applications and gain planning consent for new land acquisitions.

She said: “Since starting my new role I’ve been heavily involved in the preparation of a number of major residential applications – these applications have given me exposure to a range of schemes with differing sizes and technical constraints.

"I will also take a greater role in the negotiation of contractual agreements to acquire land across the region.”

Abi Graveson, 23, from Preston, is now land negotiator after starting with the company in 2019 as land assistant.

She said: “After learning about the process of land sales during my previous role, I am now putting it all to practice and progressing new sites.

"This involves preparing bids, liaising with landowners, agents and consultants about new sites and achieving best value for new land opportunities.”

Prior to joining Redrow, Abi studied Geography at the University of Sheffield.

This led her to pursuing a career in land and planning.