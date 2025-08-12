Positive Action in the Community (PAC) Crowned Not For Profit Award Winner at Prestigious Pendle Business Awards 2025

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) has won the Not For Profit Award at the 2025 Pendle Business Awards, recognising its positive impact on the local community. The awards, organised by Pendle Connects and sponsored by Pendle Borough Council, celebrated the achievements of businesses and organisations across 15 categories. PAC was a finalist alongside Stage Door Youth Theatre and Community Arts by ZK, with the award highlighting the charity’s exceptional influence within Pendle over the last year.

The tension in the room was palpable as Vena Reid from Pendle Business Improvement District (BID) took to the stage to announce the winner. A wave of applause erupted as PAC was declared the recipient of the Not for Profit Award sponsored by Colne BID.

Claire Bennett, CEO of PAC, accepted the award with immense gratitude. Reflecting on the evening, she commented, "This event is truly special. Beyond the glitz and glamour, it serves as a vital platform to recognise Pendle businesses, which are undeniably the lifeblood of both our economy and our community. Here at PAC, we are deeply honoured to be recognised in such a meaningful way, especially as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of SafeSpace Pendle, our pioneering Youth Homelessness Accommodation project in Nelson. This award is a testament to the enduring dedication of our team and the incredible support of the Pendle community."

Full information about the awards, including details on all finalists and winners, can be found on the Pendle Business Awards website: www.pendlebusinessawards.co.uk

Vena from Colne Bid presents Not For Profit Award to Claire, CEO of PAC.

About Positive Action in the Community (PAC): Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is a dedicated Charity committed to fostering positive change and providing essential support services within the Pendle area and across East Lancashire. With a quarter-century of experience, PAC is perhaps best known for its foundational project, SafeSpace Pendle, a vital youth homelessness accommodation service in Nelson, which has provided a safe haven and crucial support to young people for 25 years. PAC works tirelessly to support local people in East Lancashire whose lives are affected by Youth Homeless, Domestic Abuse and Mental Health Challenges www.p-a-c.org.uk

About Pendle Business Awards: The Pendle Business Awards are an annual celebration designed to recognise and honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of businesses and organisations across the Pendle borough. The awards highlight innovation, growth, community impact, and excellence across various sectors, reinforcing the crucial role that local enterprises play in driving the region's economy and enhancing its vibrant community spirit.