Popular Burnley Kingfisher Waterside Bistro announces it is 'closed until further notice'

A popular Burnley bistro has today announced it is 'closed until further notice.'

By Sue Plunkett
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:14pm

The Kingfisher Waterside bistro on Barden Lane made the announcement on its facebook page, adding: "Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your support."

The bistro, which has been open for over a decade, is sited on Barden Lane at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

The Kingfisher Waterside Bistro in Burnley has today announced it is 'closed until further notice.' Photo for illustration purposes only
