Popular Burnley Kingfisher Waterside Bistro announces it is 'closed until further notice'
A popular Burnley bistro has today announced it is 'closed until further notice.'
By Sue Plunkett
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:14pm
The Kingfisher Waterside bistro on Barden Lane made the announcement on its facebook page, adding: "Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your support."
The bistro, which has been open for over a decade, is sited on Barden Lane at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.