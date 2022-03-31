Family run Warburtons has been supporting schools in the town since the site opened in 1981.

The 50,000th product was donated in its weekly delivery to St Stephen’s Primary School for its daily breakfast club which the company has been supporting with a range of bread and other bakery products for five years.

Warburton's Community Champion Gary Dugdale and Susan Layfield, breakfast club co-ordinator with pupils at St Stephen's Primary School.

Gary Dugdale, Community Champion at Warburtons said: “As a family business, we are really proud to be able to help so many schools and community groups through our product donation scheme. Over the last six months alone we have donated 50,000 bakery products to over 25 schools, foodbanks, and support groups in Burnley.”