Popular Burnley bakery shares milestone donation of 50,000th product to the community with breakfast club pupils
A well known Burnley bakery is celebrating a significant milestone – 50,000 products donated in the last six months to the local community.
Family run Warburtons has been supporting schools in the town since the site opened in 1981.
The 50,000th product was donated in its weekly delivery to St Stephen’s Primary School for its daily breakfast club which the company has been supporting with a range of bread and other bakery products for five years.
Gary Dugdale, Community Champion at Warburtons said: “As a family business, we are really proud to be able to help so many schools and community groups through our product donation scheme. Over the last six months alone we have donated 50,000 bakery products to over 25 schools, foodbanks, and support groups in Burnley.”
Susan Layfield, who is a teaching assistant at St Stephens said: “Our breakfast club is incredibly important in helping give our children the best start to the day and we’re grateful for the support from Warburtons.”