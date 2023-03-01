Barnfield Construction, the Nelson-based contractor, developer and investor will deliver 36 modern industrial units with roller shutter access teamed with 160 car parking spaces on a site strategically located two miles from junctions 9 and 10 of the M65.

The development aims to bring new jobs and investment to the area, with potential for manufacturing, distribution or light industrial use.

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of Development at Barnfield Group, said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted and construction can commence in June.

Computer generated image of how the proposed Advance Point Business Park in Burnley could look

“Just a stone’s throw away from Rossendale Road Industrial Estate, Advance Point is an attractive location for supply chain partners within the area and the units are designed with these growing businesses in mind.”

Commercial property agents Trevor Dawson have been appointed for the sale and lease of the units.

Michael Cavannagh, director of Trevor Dawson, said: “It is great to see this scheme coming forward in Burnley. Demand for industrial premises remains strong and given the location and quality of scheme we are confident that there will be a high level of interest as the scheme progresses.

“Indeed we already have an extensive waiting list for the scheme when prices and timescales are released.”