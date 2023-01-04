News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Planning granted for new industrial units in Colne

Planning consent has been granted for a scheme to create new industrial units in Colne.

By Dominic Collis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 10:45am

The units will be situated at Spring Gardens Business Park at the edge of Colne town centre within close proximity to Junction 14 of the M65.

The scheme will see the first phase providing two new industrial units of 4,000 and 10,000 sq.ft. with the second phase comprising 15 buildings from as small as 1500 sqft up to 16,000 sqft.

Hide Ad

The units are available on a freehold or leasehold basis with occupation scheduled to be available this summer. Within the development other opportunities are available on a design and build basis with terms already agreed for approximately 12,000 sq.ft.

Andy Moon and Darren Segger of MSM Construction together with Mark Taylforth of Pendle Projects Limited
Most Popular

The development is being undertaken jointly by a local investor and Mark Taylforth of Pendle Projects Limited.

Mr Taylforth said: “This is a prestigious new development for Colne and the wider Pendle area and I am confident that demand for the site will prove popular as construction commences. It is pleasing to see the initial interest in the site with terms already agreed on a couple of the units within the development.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Cinderella panto is a hit for all the family at Colne Muni

Construction of the scheme will be undertaken by MSM Construction of Barnoldswick who have recently completed schemes elsewhere in Pendle such as Moon Court in

Hide Ad

Barnoldswick and Pendle Court, Nelson.

Retained agents are Trevor Dawson Limited at their Burnley office.

Hide Ad

Director Michael Cavannagh said: “It is great to see this scheme coming forward in Colne. Despite the economic uncertainty demand for industrial premises remains strong and given the location and quality of scheme we are confident that there will be a high level of interest as the scheme progresses.”