The units will be situated at Spring Gardens Business Park at the edge of Colne town centre within close proximity to Junction 14 of the M65.

The scheme will see the first phase providing two new industrial units of 4,000 and 10,000 sq.ft. with the second phase comprising 15 buildings from as small as 1500 sqft up to 16,000 sqft.

The units are available on a freehold or leasehold basis with occupation scheduled to be available this summer. Within the development other opportunities are available on a design and build basis with terms already agreed for approximately 12,000 sq.ft.

Andy Moon and Darren Segger of MSM Construction together with Mark Taylforth of Pendle Projects Limited

The development is being undertaken jointly by a local investor and Mark Taylforth of Pendle Projects Limited.

Mr Taylforth said: “This is a prestigious new development for Colne and the wider Pendle area and I am confident that demand for the site will prove popular as construction commences. It is pleasing to see the initial interest in the site with terms already agreed on a couple of the units within the development.”

Construction of the scheme will be undertaken by MSM Construction of Barnoldswick who have recently completed schemes elsewhere in Pendle such as Moon Court in

Barnoldswick and Pendle Court, Nelson.

Retained agents are Trevor Dawson Limited at their Burnley office.

