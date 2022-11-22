An “Instagrammable” new cocktail bar with a pink ball pit will open in Hammerton Street next month.

Christmas will be “bad and boujee” as businessman Simon Kaden-Smith welcomes the town’s snap-happy club-goers to Pink when its doors open on Saturday, December 3rd, for the first-time.

Simon, who also owns DLA in Hammerton Street, said: “Influencers say Pink is very boujee. It has a nice vibe. There will no DJs, just background music.

New cocktail bar Pink in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

"Covid has had a massive impact on the clubbing industry – we have a whole next generation of clubbers who have completely changed and like things that are more socially interactive. They like sitting down talking on their phones, so we thought we’d bring something that incorporated that.

"A lot of people say they are going to places like Colne, and we want to help bring people back into Burnley and offer something different.

"Everything in the bar is completely pink, including the drinks menu, which has pink Hooch and WKD bottles, pink cocktails, a pink ball pit, and a life-size horse carousel. It’s all aimed at Instagram and Tik Tok, and stands out.”

Simon added: “We’re also incorporating the breast cancer ribbon into the bar, and we have a pink gin tree raising money for a breast cancer charity. We’re giving back in Burnley.”

The provisional opening hours are: Friday, 7pm to 2-30am; Saturday, 1pm to 2-30am; and Sunday, 1pm to midnight.