The Princess Royal visited Burnley this week when she met workers at the town's John Spencer Textiles.

Princess Anne attended in her capacity as president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association to recognise owners and staff for their continued success in the industry, and to mark the part they play in the continuation of the skills for which the town is known.

The weaving process is explained to Princess Anne

The Princess Royal meets workers at the mill

The Princess Royal receives a bouquet from a young guest

A royal handshake.

