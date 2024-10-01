AMS NeveAMS Neve
By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
As revealed in last week’s Burnley Express, Burnley company AMS Neve has been presented with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for Excellence in Overseas Trade.

Oscar-winner AMS Neve creates digital and analogue audio equipment in Billington Road which is then used by leading Hollywood film studios and some of the world’s most famous musicians.

Take a look at these wonderful pictures as the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, presented founder Mark Crabtree with the company’s latest award.

