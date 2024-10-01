Oscar-winner AMS Neve creates digital and analogue audio equipment in Billington Road which is then used by leading Hollywood film studios and some of the world’s most famous musicians.
Take a look at these wonderful pictures as the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, presented founder Mark Crabtree with the company’s latest award.
