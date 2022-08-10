Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And John Sharp says he feels frustrated that Lancashire County Council did not even let him know that Burnley Road in Cliviger would be closed while repair works are carried out on a huge sink hole that appeared.

Mr Sharp, who owns Monarch Garage in Walk Mill, said: "I can't even get an answer as to how long the road closure will last.

Mr John Sharp outside his business, Monarch garage in Burnley Road, where he says custom has been badly hit by the road closure

"If they could give me a definitive answer, or at least a rough idea, I could have planned for this or even considered closing while the work goes on. But I only found out the night before the road was closed thanks to our councillor Cosima Towneley.

"As it is this has affected my custom by around a third. Luckily we have regular customers who have supported us but we rely a great deal on passing trade coming through from Todmorden and also Burnley and at the moment that is non existent.”

The road has been closed between the railway bridge and Monarch garage for a week now, which means motorists have to take a de-tour around Red Lees Road to get to and from Burnley.

Mr Sharp, who has owned the business for around 28 years and employs five staff added: "For motorists coming from Burnley town centre the diversion signs point them towards Worsthorne.

The empty forecourt at Monarch garage in Cliviger which has been hit by the closure of Burnley Road to carry out repairs to a sink hole

"And the county council hasn't even put a sign up there to let them know my business is open."

A spokesman for Ingham's Diner, which is further up Burnley Road towards the town centre, said the closure was also affecting their business, adding: "We do have a regular clientele, however, we also get a lot of passing trade which obviously isn't there at the moment.

"The amount of cars and lorries that ignore the 'road closed' sign and zoom past the diner to only have to stop and reverse back onto our car park is ridiculous.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We inspected what was originally thought to be a pothole however, before we had chance to repair it we had a call to let us know that it had developed into a sinkhole which appears to have been caused by a collapse to a culvert."