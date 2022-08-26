Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means the site, which forms a central part of the transformation of Nelson town centre, could be redeveloped with new shopping facilities, car parking and improved public spaces to support the regeneration of the town.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, the leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We’ve been trying to buy the shopping centre through negotiations with the current owner for a while, but so far this has not proved possible.

“Pressing ahead with a Compulsory Purchase Order is necessary so that we can own and redevelop the site.

Pendle Rise

“This will take some time because our proposal will need to go to the Secretary of State for approval and any interested party can make a representation ahead of a decision being made.”

If the Compulsory Purchase Order for the site, which dates from the 1960s, gets the go ahead, the council will work with its Joint Venture Development partner, Brookhouse Group Limited, to regenerate the site.

Coun. Ahmed added: “The redevelopment of Pendle Rise Shopping Centre delivers a key commitment of the Nelson Masterplan and meets the objectives of Nelson Town Deal funding.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed

“Plans for the site are currently being developed, drawing on the expertise of Brookhouse. They will also be shaped by ongoing discussions with local and national retailers.

“Our vision is to create a revitalised town centre with a strong retail offer, food and drink options and a pleasant area to eat outside to encourage social interaction.

“There will be an opportunity for people to have their say on the proposals in the near future.”

The council was awarded £25m through the Nelson Town Deal, of which £9.2m has been earmarked for the Revitalised Nelson project which aims to bring vacant and underused town centre buildings back into use.

The cost of buying Pendle Rise will be met from this fund.