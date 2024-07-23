Pendle business Pro Styling glowing after winning Lux Life beauty award
Pro Styling in Rock Lane has been recognised in the Lux Life Health, Beauty and Wellness Awards 2024 for its dedication to providing top-quality beauty products and tools to salons.
Having been started in a spare room in 2018, the company has gone from strength to strength to be named the Best Salon Supplier 2024, and has even developed and manufactured its own product lines, tape:it, weave:it and thread:it.
Melanie Cook, of Pro Styling, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the award for Best Salon Supplier 2024 with Lux Life. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to excellence, and this award reaffirms that we are on the right path. This dedication has been a cornerstone of our success and will continue to be so.
“I would also like to thank everyone who has supported us along the way.”
