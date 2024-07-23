Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Trawden business is glowing after winning a top beauty award.

Pro Styling in Rock Lane has been recognised in the Lux Life Health, Beauty and Wellness Awards 2024 for its dedication to providing top-quality beauty products and tools to salons.

Having been started in a spare room in 2018, the company has gone from strength to strength to be named the Best Salon Supplier 2024, and has even developed and manufactured its own product lines, tape:it, weave:it and thread:it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Cook, of Pro Styling, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the award for Best Salon Supplier 2024 with Lux Life. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to excellence, and this award reaffirms that we are on the right path. This dedication has been a cornerstone of our success and will continue to be so.