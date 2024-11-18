Pendle-based Barnfield Construction celebrates double success at the Lancashire Property Awards
The company was named Commercial Developer of the Year and also won Commercial Development of the Year, highlighting Barnfield’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships within the community.
The first award, Commercial Developer of the Year, recognised Barnfield’s successful collaboration with HBD (Henry Boot Developments), on several joint projects including Preston East, a 223,000 sq ft industrial and logistics development located on the Samlesbury Interchange, Junction 31 of the M6, and APTUS, a 36-acre development located four miles from Preston city centre.
This partnership has resulted in innovative developments that not only enhance the local landscape, but also contribute positively to the economy by creating jobs and boosting business opportunities.
The second accolade, Commercial Development of the Year, was awarded for Barnfield’s work with Pendle Borough Council with Northlight, a significant commercial project in Brierfield, consisting of the renovation of a 350,000 sq ft Grade 2 listed Mill.
“We are incredibly proud to receive these awards, which reflect our team’s hard work and dedication,” said Tim Webber of Barnfield Construction. “Our collaborations with HBD and Pendle Borough Council have been instrumental in achieving these successes. We are committed to continuing to deliver exceptional developments that contribute to the growth and vitality of our region.”
The Lancashire Property Awards celebrate the best in the property sector, recognising outstanding achievements, innovation and commitment to excellence. Winning these awards underscores Barnfield’s status as a leader in the construction and property development industry.