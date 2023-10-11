News you can trust since 1877
PatchApp UK only Lancashire finalist of the Prolific North Tech Awards

A tech company which is on course to create 100 veteran entrepreneurs is the only finalist from Lancashire for a prestigious tech-start up award.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
PatchApp UK, described by its founders as “uber for home maintenance”, launched its rollout earlier this summer and already has thousands of customers across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The tech company was co-founded by Paul White, whose idea brought the milk delivery round into the 21st century with Modern Milkman; and Lancashire Innovation Challenge winner, 24-year-old Conor Walsh.

Their app and web tech allow customers to find, book, manage and pay for window cleaning online, but will shortly include other services, such as domestic cleaning and car valeting.

Founders Paul White and Conor Walsh with a Patch VanFounders Paul White and Conor Walsh with a Patch Van
Founders Paul White and Conor Walsh with a Patch Van
The East Lancashire based business has been revealed as a finalist of the Prolific North Tech Awards, in the Start Up category. The business works with Armed Forces Veterans, to give them the skills they need to run their own home maintenance service business.

Founder Paul White said: “We’re really happy to be shortlisted for this award and to be flying the flag for Lancashire. In fact, we’re the only business outside of a city on the list at all, which is a huge testament to the team we’ve built. We set off to make a difference and we’re doing that”.

Conor adde:d “It’s really humbling to have been included. It’s a great boost for our veterans, who are working so hard to make sure that we’re delivering our service on the ground. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

