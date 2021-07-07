Padiham law firm takes on Burnley College apprentice

Sarah Bentley Solicitors has appointed Burnley-born Georgia Kelly as a legal secretary just two years after she joined on an apprenticeship from Burnley College.

Georgia follows in the successful footsteps of Eve Brelsford, solicitor, from Higherford, and Falon Whalen, trainee solicitor, from Oswaldtwistle, at the progressive Padiham-based firm.

“Our policy of looking to give local youngsters a chance in family law - together with first-hand experience - continues to work really well and Georgia is the latest example,” said owner Sarah Bentley.

Marie Sarveswaran, Sarah Bentley and Georgia Kelly

“Eve was our first trainee recruit back in 2018 and she is now a fully-qualified solicitor. Falon, who followed a year later, is taking a similar path. It is wonderful to see such development and Georgia has now followed suit.”

Georgia (20) who lives in Padiham, said: ”On leaving school, Shuttleworth College, I wasn’t sure what I wanted in terms of career so I opted for a two-year, Level 3 Diploma in Public Services course at Themis, Burnley College.

"To then get an apprenticeship at Sarah Bentley Solicitors has simply changed my life and given me real direction. Things have worked out brilliantly and I love my role here.”

Marie Sarveswaran, Business Solutions Officer at Themis, said: “Our objective is to work alongside our recruitment and careers team to find apprenticeships for all students and Georgia is a great example of just what can be achieved when everything knits together.