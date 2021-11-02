Padiham haulage firm Fagan and Whalley first fleet in UK with every model of Scania HGV

Fagan and Whalley is the first operator in the UK to have at least one of each Scania model in its fleet.

Following a substantial restructure which took place earlier this year to facilitate their plans for further growth and expansion, the company has continued to make significant investments in its team and fleet.

“It’s quite exciting, really,” said Fagan and Whalley operations strategy director, Daniel Wood. “It isn’t something we deliberately set out to achieve, but a core part of our philosophy has always been to invest regularly in our fleet - to improve safety, boost efficiency, minimise our environmental impact, and ensure our drivers are happy in their work.

"Upon reviewing our operations and the vehicles being released by Scania, we decided it was the right time to introduce the new L-cab to the fleet.

“Each cab is designed for a specific purpose, and this is something we have always taken into account when it comes to managing our fleet. The new L-cab is one of the safest on the road and serves really well as an urban delivery vehicle, which definitely meets our current needs.

“In terms of the rest of the fleet, we have over 170 vehicles in total. We’ve just added one P-cab, we have several G-cabs, both rigids and tractor units, over 50 R-cabs, and a few S-

cabs, which feature as our flagship vehicles and are usually awarded to our longest-serving drivers.

"The first S-cab to be incorporated into the fleet was purchased back in 2017 as part of our 90th anniversary celebrations and named Doris, after the mother of two of our directors. We have plans to purchase several more Scania S-cab vehicles in the coming months, all of which will be given to long-serving drivers.

“Our P-cab rigid vehicle is employed in our long-distance distribution operations, whilst our G-cab tractor units are our 24-hour runners, used on local deliveries throughout the day and then used for trunking to the Palletforce hub through the night.

“The Scania R-cab is our standard long-distance fleet vehicle, and we’ve found that it remains to be the best vehicle available for general operations.

“The Fagan and Whalley brand, heritage, and image are all really important to us, and our drivers are equally invested in ensuring the image is maintained and the vehicles are kept looking their best while out and about on the roads of the UK.