Sionny Williams, who owns Ballaro Italian restaurant, said: "The support shown to us from the people of Burnley has been amazing and the fact they have continued to come through the doors means we can continue to keep the business going, keep our 15 staff in work and also pay the bills.

"We would never take that support for granted though but I just wanted to express my gratitude."

Covid, followed by the cost of living crisis has hit the hospitality industry hard and Sionny believes without the help of the government's Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) which capped energy prices for non-domestic energy customers, many would have gone to the wall. It would also have seen Ballaro's electricity bill rocket from £2,500 to £6,000 a month.

Sionny added: "We haven't put our prices up and people appreciate that by coming to dine with us, not just for special occasions, they see going out for a meal with family and friends as something that is necessary to boost their health and wellbeing."

Sionny runs Ballaro on Barracks Road with her business partners Francesco Tutrone and Simon Widdup who is also the head chef. They also run Ciao takeaway from the restaurant, Kenanks takeway and Bird's fish and chip shop.

"These are also doing well," added Sionny who said she would welcome the idea of more restaurants opening in the town, adding: "This would bring more people into Burnley which can only be a good thing.

Sionny with her late partner David Hankinson before his tragic death in a car crash in 2021

"I would appeal for people to follow the old saying 'use it or lose it' and also visit their local shops in town rather than buying everything online."

With a background in marketing, Sionny believes that running offers and not being complacent has been the key to surviving. She said: "We never take things for granted and you never know what's round the corner but we like to think we are ready for it and we would cope."

In 2021 Sionny faced the devastating loss of her partner, David Hankinson, in a road accident in Cumbria. Together for almost 10 years the couple had never been apart after meeting at the wedding of a mutual friend. Affectionately known as ‘Hanky' David was well-known and loved around the local community where he lived,

David originally founded the Kenanks burger takeaway on Barracks Road, Burnley, in honour of his late father Ken, who died in 2011. He and Sionny then became business partners in Ballaro, located on the same site. Floored by her loss, Sionny believes running the businesses as David would have wanted her to has helped her to cope with the grief.

Burnley businesswoman and restaurant owner Sionny Williams is looking forward with optimism to 2023

She said: "It has certainly been a distraction. This is David's legacy and I think a lot of people appreciate that."