One month to go for Burnley Business Awards 2024 entries
Entries opened in January and will close on Thursday, March 28th. Businesses, charities and other organisations in the borough can enter as many categories as they wish to, so long as they are not the sponsor of that category.
Rachel Bayley, Burnley Place Brand Manager, said: “We can’t believe that it’s almost March and therefore the final month for businesses to enter. We’d like to encourage as many organisations as possible to apply. The awards are fully paid for via sponsorship and ticket sales and are for anyone in the borough who pays business rates to Burnley Council.
“Whether you run the organisation alone or have thousands of employees, the awards are truly for everyone. My words of advice would be read the criteria carefully on the entry form and make sure your answers cover all the points – and never assume that the judges will know all about your business, as we use a judging panel from across various industries and partners.
“If you’re fortunate to be shortlisted in what is a competitive but extremely friendly and supportive process, you will then present to judges. Feedback I’ve heard from judges is that passion goes a long way, so please don’t think you have to be the biggest or most financially successful organisation to make the shortlist.
“Finally, only entries that are fully complete will be accepted. So, if you’ve been dipping in and out of the form, don’t forget to finish it and hit complete!”
The entry link, sponsors and key dates can be found at burnley.co.uk/businessawards/. This year’s event will see 600 people enjoy a drinks reception, dinner, awards ceremony and after party at Crow Hood Hotel on Thursday, July 4th, with winners, judges and other partners invited for further celebrations at an exclusive BBQ on July 11th.
Burnley Business Awards 2024 sponsors
Headline sponsor – Burnley CollegeSmall Business (up to ten employees) – Pursuit AerospaceSmall Business (11-49 employees) – Pursuit AerospaceMedium Business – Crow WoodLarge Business – Charter Walk Shopping CentreInternational Trade – +24 MarketingManufacturing Excellence – Burnley CollegeInnovation – SS&CEnvironmental Excellence – SafranEmployer of the Year – Ring StonesYoung Employee of the Year – BarnfieldLeisure, Tourism and Hospitality – Nybble.co.ukTable Wine Sponsor – Forbes SolicitorsChampagne Reception Sponsor – VEKATable Arrangement and Décor Sponsor – boohooEntertainment Sponsor – AMS NeveSocial Media Sponsor – PM+MPrint Partner – Peter Scott PrintersShortlisting Venue Partner – Holiday Inn ExpressJudging Venue Partner – Impact ConferencingMedia Partner – The Burnley ExpressWith support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce