A new cafe is set to open in Memorial Park in Padiham this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver’s, owned by Martin Smith and Anthony Benson, will host an open day on Saturday between 10am to 2pm.

The team will offer free hot and cold drinks alongside nibbles and samples of its menu. This dog-friendly venue will also offer complimentary treats for all fur babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will then open for business on Sunday from 9-30am to 2-30pm with an extensive menu that includes 12inch pizzas, daily specials, yummy cakes, breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, and the business’ signature wedges.

Oliver's is set to open in Memorial Park in Padiham this weekend.

“Oliver's Burnley are excited to be branching out to Padiham,” said Anthony.

“Formally a Padiham resident, I am really thrilled that this opportunity became available. I feel strongly that the park cafe will again become a great asset to the town.”

The venue will be open from 9-30am to 4pm daily but will be closed on Wednesdays.