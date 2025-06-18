Oliver’s: New cafe to open in Padiham
Oliver’s, owned by Martin Smith and Anthony Benson, will host an open day on Saturday between 10am to 2pm.
The team will offer free hot and cold drinks alongside nibbles and samples of its menu. This dog-friendly venue will also offer complimentary treats for all fur babies.
It will then open for business on Sunday from 9-30am to 2-30pm with an extensive menu that includes 12inch pizzas, daily specials, yummy cakes, breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, and the business’ signature wedges.
“Formally a Padiham resident, I am really thrilled that this opportunity became available. I feel strongly that the park cafe will again become a great asset to the town.”
The venue will be open from 9-30am to 4pm daily but will be closed on Wednesdays.