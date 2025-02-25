Oddie's: Fresh hope for iconic Burnley and Pendle bakery

By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 13:47 BST

Hope has been renewed for a beloved Burnley and Pendle bakery.

Oddie’s closed all its 13 stores across East Lancashire last month after almost 120 years in business.

Now a question mark has again been raised over the future of its shops in Brownside Road, Colne Road, Coal Clough Lane, Network 65, Padiham Road, St James’ Street and The Mall in Burnley, as well as in Burnley Road in Padiham, Market Street in Colne, Skipton Road in Foulridge, and Scotland Road and Leeds Road in Nelson.

The Burnley Express can reveal that the business is currently in talks with a potential buyer despite being set to sell off its assets next week.

Oddie's has closed all its 13 stores across East Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardOddie's has closed all its 13 stores across East Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
An Oddie’s spokesperson said: "We are in discussions with a potential buyer regarding several Oddie’s locations. These negotiations are ongoing and are separate from the asset auction scheduled for next week."

The baking giant had sought a rescue deal at the end of last year but one failed to materialise.

