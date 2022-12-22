Nominations open next month for the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2023

The public is being invited to nominate its favourite shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants, car garages, tradesmen, services, manufacturers, beauty or wellbeing practitioners and more in the The Ribble Valley Business Awards 2023. There are 18 different categories to choose from, with something for every company size and type.

Nominations open at 9am on Thursday, January 5thuntil 9am on Thursday, January 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser, Rachel Kay, said “It's been another tough year for our business community. The awards is a chance for businesses to reflect on their achievements throughout 2022, and for the public to show their support for their local business heroes. They simply could not happen without the support of local businesses and our RVBA team though, so I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers for being part of RVBA, especially long-time supporters and 2023 Headline Sponsors Silverwoods Waste Management Ltd.”

Guests at Ribble Valley Business Awards 2022, plus award winners. Photo by Liz Henson Photography.

Category finalists will be announced on Thursday, February 16th and the ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 23rd at Mytton Fold Hotel. It will be full black tie with a three-course meal plus coffee, as well as entertainment from local singer Arthur Geldard – and more than a touch of glitz and glamour.

Nominate your favourite business at https://ribblevalleybusinessawards.co.uk/nominate

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up to date with awards news and find out who’s been nominated so far, you can follow RVBA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ribblevalleybusinessawards