Nominations open for Ribble Valley Business Awards 2022

The RVBA team - Miranda Barker (East Lancs Chamber), Daniel Williams (Sawley Studios), Rob Carder (former organiser), Rupert Swarbrick (County Councillor for Longridge & Bowland), Rachel Kay (new organiser and Director of lovelocalnetworking)

Businesses and the public alike are encouraged to visit the website (https://www.ribblevalleybusinessawards.co.uk/nominate) to nominate and celebrate their favourite Ribble Valley businesses.

There are 19 award categories for nominated businesses to enter this year and many changes to share. Rob Carder, founder and awards organiser since 2014, has now retired and long-time RVBA volunteer Rachel Kay has stepped into the role.

Rachel said: “Rob has done an absolutely amazing job over the last seven years and leaves a fantastic legacy behind him. I’m very excited to now be leading the RVBA volunteer team, it’s been a tough few years and we can’t wait to celebrate with our business community at the 2022 ceremony. The awards couldn’t happen without the support of local businesses, so I would really like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers for being part of RVBA.”

Nominations open on Thursday

Brand new awards for 2022 are Family Business, Hospitality Business, Social Media Champion and Apprentice of The Year. These join established awards such as Sole Trader, Small, Medium and Large Business, Customer Friendly Business and many more.

Long-term supporters such as Silverwoods Waste Management, Houldsworth Solicitors and BEK Enviro have been joined by past winners Empress Fencing, Inch Perfect Trials and Mantle Packaging. The team also has ongoing support from Ribble Valley Borough Council and East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are open until 9am Thursday, February 3rd and any businesses based in the Ribble Valley can be nominated. All nominated businesses will be invited to enter the awards.

The team has been looking at ways to streamline the application process and have created an online application form. The smart-form will help businesses enter the right categories and contain hints and tips on how to best answer each question too. The deadline for online submission is midnight on Sunday, February 6th.