New York request to Burnley company

Burnley-based video wall and visual display experts Ultimate Visual Solutions has developed a unique alarm system that alerts clients to on-screen colour changes.

The system, which operates within UVS’ Lucidity video wall controller and control software, was developed following a request from a major financial institution based in New York.

Once installed, it will be used to alert staff to major downturns in financial and shares markets, when stocks or currencies starts to be displayed as red rather than green.

Staff can set pre-set alarm points on the video wall screen and are alerted by a visual and audio alarm.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said: “The client has requested that our Lucidity video wall solution provides an audible and visual alarm on the video wall to indicate that, for example, an alarm window has changed from green to red state showing a severe currency change.

“But this system can also be used in a process control application or in any control room where display colour changes are significant.

“We are now adding this feature as an option to the standard Lucidity control software or as a standard feature within our specially priced ‘Pro’ version.”

UVS, formerly eyevis UK, is based at Business First Burnley Business Centre and provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK.

It has also opened a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place, a short walk from Euston Station, to cope with increased demand for its technology.

eyevis UK changed its name to Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) last September following the acquisition of eyevis GmbH by the Leyard group.