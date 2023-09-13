New upmarket fashion store FLANNELS selling clothes by Gucci, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana coming to Burnley
A new upmarket fashion store where a pair of Gucci socks could set you back £205 is coming to Burnley.
FLANNELS, which sells luxury designer brands like Gucci, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana, will open in the town centre on Friday.
It will takeover the former Tessuti premises in Market Square in Charter Walk Shopping Centre.
FLANNELS began life as a menswear store in Knutsford, Cheshire, in 1976, before expanding into being a luxury retailer for men, women and children.