New service manager to drive growth at Burnley firm

Paul Barton

Paul Barton has joined CoolKit as service manager, bringing with him 15 years of experience in the vehicle trade.

“I have been managing servicing and repairs for a long time now, and while temperature-controlled vehicles are new to me, the principles remain the same," said Paul. "The potential for this business opportunity was something that I recognised immediately.

“I understand just how important it is for businesses to ensure their vehicle or fleet of vehicles remains roadworthy at all times. It is the role of my team and I to ensure a proactive and fast response for all our customers refrigeration servicing and repair needs.

“CoolKit is an innovative, growing business, which I am proud to now be a part of. I look forward to growing the aftersales team and ensuring a first-class service for our customers UK wide.”

Rupert Gatty, chief executive of CoolKit, said: “Paul demonstrated excellent qualities. I am certain that he will help us in the delivery of our business plan to provide a complete whole-life solution for owners and operators of refrigerated vehicles, one which has proved very popular amongst our fleet customers.