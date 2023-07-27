The current Pendle Rise shopping centre and offices, mostly dating from the 1960s, would be demolished and replaced with new modern retail buildings, car parking, paths and landscaping, under the blueprint.

The new shopping spaces would measure roughly half the size of the current Pendle Rise retail spaces. But designers say the modern units would be the right type to attract sought-after high street brands. And there is currently a glut of empty shop spaces in the existing mall.

Pendle Council planning officers believe the plan offers good opportunities to revitalise Nelson town centre, attract influential retailers, and improve the flow of people and traffic. They also believe the modern designs will complement historic buildings nearby.

Pendle Rise shopping centre in Nelson.

Pendle Council is working on the project through a joint venture called PenBrook Developments Ltd with Sale-based developer Brookhouse Group.

The joint venture was launched in 2022 with an emphasis on the £25million Nelson Town Deal from the government. Ambitions for Nelson town centre include addressing Pendle Rise shopping centre, which is described as out-dated, half-empty and a barrier to regeneration.

Pegasus Group. a planning consultancy in Gloucestershire with offices across the UK, has been commissioned to produce plans and visual impressions of how the new Pendle Rise could look. It has submitted a full planning application to the borough council’s planning department.

Pegasus states in the application: “The proposed development will provided more secure and long-term jobs by attracting high street brands back to Nelson on longer leases, replacing the temporary or short-term uses that characterise the existing centre and the less-secure jobs associated with them.”

Phoenix offices and Admirals Place indoor market at Pendle Rise.

Councillors on Pendle’s Nelson Area Committee will discuss the plan at their meeting on Monday, July 31, at Nelson Town Hall.

RETAIL UNITS AND FOOD STORE

A report for councillors states: “The application site is the Pendle Rise shopping centre and office block within the town centre. The proposed development is the demolition of the buildings and erection of retail units and a food store which would comprise a significant redevelopment of Nelson town centre.

“The development would take the form of two blocks of units to the east and west with parking for 143 cars between them, accessed from Broadway. The proposed materials would be facing stonework, with timber louvre and green wall features. The west units are proposed to be a food store with smaller retail units to the north facing Leeds Road.

How Pendle Rise shopping centre in Nelson could look under new redevelopment plans

“The units to the east are proposed to be divided into three larger retails units and four smaller units. However, it is intended for the layout to offer flexibility and internal layouts could be subject to change in future. The proposed supermarket would be serviced from the central parking area, and the units to the east from a service yard accessed from Scotland Road.”

Lancashire County Council is waiting for results of road junction studies and changes for pedestrian refuges in some crossings.

Comments raised so far from the public include:

Concerns that the proposed car park entrance facing the new McDonald’s restaurant could increase traffic congestion.

The proposed supermarket would block Manchester Road shops and reduce passers-by for them.

The new Pendle Rise building designs are uninspiring and too similar to other town centres.

Some units would obstruct the street scene and should be set back.

The new site should have an access from Leeds Road.

Roundabouts should be provided at Broadway and Holme Street.

Public toilets should be built

The Pendle Rise shopping centre redevelopment plans have been met with a mixed reaction

ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Regarding the proposed building designs, the report adds: “The design process has gone through a number of iterations to arrive at theproposed layout and design. The development would replace the existing ageing and visually-unappealing buildings and would improve the visual quality and character of its surroundings.

“Whilst there are some design compromises necessitated by site constraints, servicing and access requirements, notably to the side facing Scotland Road, the impact would be addressed with the use of stone facing and green walls and would not be of detriment when taking into account the appearance of the existing building.

“Overall the proposed development is of good quality, contemporary design that would be sympathetic to and enhance the area’s visual amenity.”

Councillors are being advised to delegate planning consent to council officers. Various conditions are recommended including that the work must begin within three years.

SITE OWNERSHIP

Under the UK planning system, applications can be submitted and decided upon by councils, regardless of whether an applicant actually owns a building or piece of land.

Pendle Rise has been under the ownership of local company Future Properties Ltd, of Brierfield, which sold the nearby former multi-storey car park and bus station site on Broadway, now home to the new McDonald’s restaurant.

The planning application says some steps have been taken to notify all sides about the demolition and rebuilding plan, including existing shop traders. Publicity measures include news media adverts, it states.

In the past year or so, Future Properties and Pendle Council have had some discussions about Pendle Rise’s value and a potential sale. But the value has been disputed by some councillors.

Future Properties said it was open to offers and defended its valuation, done by an independent surveyor. Separately, steps have been taken by the council towards potentially using a compulsory purchase order.