New owners Portland of Bawtry Limited for former Perrys Mazda in Colne's North Valley Road

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st May 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 15:19 BST
A prominent business on Colne’s North Valley Road has been sold.

Savills has completed the freehold sale of the former Perrys Mazda and mill building in North Valley Road to Portland of Bawtry Limited for an undisclosed figure.

The property comprises a freestanding compact single storey showroom, separate workshop facility and four storey mill building used for parts and general storage. The new owners have redevelopment plans for a drive-thru which will include EV charging, subject to planning permission.

The property is located less than a mile from the M65 motorway and McDonalds, T K Maxx, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys are nearby.

On behalf of Perrys Motor Sales, Savills has completed the freehold sale of the former Perrys Mazda and mill building, North Valley Road, Colne, to Portland of Bawtry Limited
Alice Bennett, associate in the Savills Automotive team, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of this site supporting Perrys Motor Sales disposal programme. Portland of Bawtry Limited have exciting redevelopment plans for the site and we are looking forward to seeing the new site in action.”

The purchaser was represented by Ben Flint of Flint Real Estate.

