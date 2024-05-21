Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prominent business on Colne’s North Valley Road has been sold.

Savills has completed the freehold sale of the former Perrys Mazda and mill building in North Valley Road to Portland of Bawtry Limited for an undisclosed figure.

The property comprises a freestanding compact single storey showroom, separate workshop facility and four storey mill building used for parts and general storage. The new owners have redevelopment plans for a drive-thru which will include EV charging, subject to planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is located less than a mile from the M65 motorway and McDonalds, T K Maxx, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys are nearby.

On behalf of Perrys Motor Sales, Savills has completed the freehold sale of the former Perrys Mazda and mill building, North Valley Road, Colne, to Portland of Bawtry Limited

Alice Bennett, associate in the Savills Automotive team, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of this site supporting Perrys Motor Sales disposal programme. Portland of Bawtry Limited have exciting redevelopment plans for the site and we are looking forward to seeing the new site in action.”