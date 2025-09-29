New Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Lancashire

Persimmon Homes has appointed a new Managing Director to head up its operations across Lancashire and Cumbria.

Gareth Stansfield joins Persimmon from Redrow, where he held multiple roles over a 12-year period, most recently serving as Land Director.

Based out of their Lancaster office, Gareth will lead a team of over 180, including over 40 apprentices, as Persimmon continue to invest in skills and training.

He will oversee operations across the region, including live developments in areas such as: Workington, Penrith, Blackburn, Preston, Darwen, Clitheroe and Poulton-Le-Fylde.

Commenting on his appointment, Gareth said: “I am delighted to be joining Persimmon Lancashire at what is an exciting time for the business, with several developments already underway and multiple planning applications progressing with local authorities.

“I hope to bring all my previous expertise to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver high quality-homes and leave a lasting positive legacy in all the areas in which we build.”

John Roocroft, Regional Chair for Persimmon Homes North West England and Scotland, added: “I am very pleased we have secured Gareth’s services to lead our Lancashire business. Gareth’s breadth and depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow across Cumbria and Lancashire.

“I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years as we continue to deliver high-quality homes across the region.”