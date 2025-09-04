The 1,300m² store is expected to create up to 40 jobs and includes an in-store bakery, the Middle of Lidl section, customer facilities, parking, and two electric vehicle chargers.

The store will be open 8am – 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – pm Sunday. During the opening weekend, visitors can sample products and enter prize draws.

Nick Harvey, Lidl’s regional head of property, said: “We’re pleased to open our newest store and make it easier for local households to access affordable products. It’s exciting to see the project come to life.”

The opening also links to Lidl’s Foodies Programme, which provides local primary schools with free resources to support healthy eating lessons.

1 . Opening of new Lidl superstore on Manchester Road in Burnley . Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . The first customers at the opening of new Lidl superstore on Manchester Road in Burnley . Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . The first customers at the opening of new Lidl superstore on Manchester Road in Burnley . Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . The first customer at the opening of new Lidl superstore on Manchester Road in Burnley received a bottle of Champagne . Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales