The company’s head of finance, Mohmed Namaji, who has been with the Burnley-based business for 12-years, has been promoted to fill the role.

Leadership at the firm have praised Graham for the significant impact he has had during his time at VEKA. Graham was instrumental in navigating the company through the global financial turbulence of 2008, ensuring it remained at the peak of the industry. His financial nous helped transform the business during the recession with the acquisition of Bowater Building Products, including the Halo brand that remains to this day an asset of the company.

The economic difficulties poised by the pandemic were also strategically mitigated by Graham, who put various processes into place to guarantee the continuity of the business.

The transition has been smooth, with Mohmed and Graham having worked closely together for many years. The pair marked the succession in a ceremonial ‘passing of the calculator’.

Graham joined VEKA from roofing company IKO, where he was the chief financial officer. On his retirement, he said: “It was obviously a difficult decision, but I am confident in the knowledge that I leave the role in a more stable place than I found it, and it couldn’t be left in more capable hands. VEKA is a family-owned business, and as such it feels like I am leaving my family. I have enjoyed a long career and truly believe that if I don’t leave now, I never will.”

Neil Evans, managing director of VEKA UK, said: “It is an incredibly difficult departure to accept as Graham has been ever-present during my time at the company. He has been integral in the company’s success, and we would not be where we are today without him. I would like to wish Graham a happy retirement and assure him that he will always be a part of the VEKA family.