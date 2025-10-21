An iconic Burnley leisure venue, that has been established in the town for over three decades, is undergoing a £1.2M major refurbishment.

Privately owned leisure company discobowl took over the running of Burnley’s only bowling alley in March.

Nottingham based discobowl, a family entertainment operator that has 14 locations, including 13 bowling centres and one bar, in the UK, announced the acquisition of the Finsley Gate bowling centre from MFA for an undisclosed sum. Work then began on the renovation project that includes an upgrade to the 24 lanes, new seating, lighting, and bar and reception area, new arcade machines and the installation of scrapyard golf - a signature of discobowl. And the transformation project looks set to be complete in time for half term.

Nathaniel Payne, technician, Nav Singh, discobowl centre manager and Roberta Stevenson, of the customer service team, pictured inside the recently refurbished venue

Manager Nav Singh said: “When we took over the site it was in need of some investment and love. The venue is well known and well loved in Burnley and we want to bring it into the 21st century and make it a destination place for families, couples and workmates.

“The response so far from the people of Burnley has been fantastic, and we can’t wait to unveil the finished product.”

Discobowl is owned by leisure industry investors Nigel Blair and Pete Terry. The company operates the largest bowling alley in the UK in Nottingham, with 48 lanes. MFA will remain as the landlord of the premises after signing a lease agreement with discobowl.

Under the new discobowl branding features include creating a dynamic entertainment experience with DJ-led events, karaoke booth, Christmas parties and an upgraded light and sound system.