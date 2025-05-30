New Creative Business Start-Up Training launched to Empower Local Entrepreneurs

North West Business Training, powered by Burnley College, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Creative Business Start-Up course.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-week evening programme is designed to inspire and support aspiring entrepreneurs and freelancers to transform their creative ideas into thriving, sustainable businesses.

The course is tailored for individuals at the start of their business journey. Participants will gain invaluable insight into building, branding and growing their creative enterprises, with a strong emphasis on practical application and local economic relevance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by industry-experienced Trainers Jonathan Robinson and Nancy Clare, the course combines expert creative knowledge with actionable business strategies.

Learn from expert tutors in top-tier facilities and make new friends and networking connections.

Trainer Jonathan Robinson, shared his enthusiasm:

"This is about helping people in our region take that leap - from having a great idea to running a real business. We're focusing on the specific needs of creative entrepreneurs, with a structure that’s practical, accessible and rooted in today’s economic landscape."

Nancy Clare, Professional Branding Designer, Artist and Trainer, added:

"We will get to the roots of your values, practice and business to discover your true brand vision and create a visual identity and marketing plan that feels just right for you and your offerings. You will come away with the tools and confidence to get your business out into the world and shout about it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course covers five key modules aimed at equipping participants with practical skills and strategies for success:

Business Planning and Finance

Marketing and Digital Strategy

Branding and Visual Identity

Client Communication and Pitching

Building Confidence and Resilience

Designed for those in creative industries such as design, media, crafts, content creation and digital arts, the course is especially relevant for individuals aiming to establish themselves as sole traders, freelancers or micro-businesses.

North West Business Training also encourages local employers, business leaders and networks to refer individuals who could benefit from this unique opportunity.

The 8-week course, for £120, starts on Wednesday, 4 June, and runs from 6pm on Wednesday evenings.

Learn more about the course at www.northwestbusinesstraining.co.uk