Kyle Ellis, who runs Ellis’ burger restaurant in Manchester Road, told the Express last month he wants to bring a taste of New York to the town after securing the keys to what will be his second venue in the town.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “This is going to be massive, and we cannot wait! We will have our brand new pizza menu, a next level drinks/cocktail menu, ball games and Sky/TNT sports in our dedicated upstairs lounge and of course our signature vibes! We cannot wait to bring the good times back to this iconic Burnley gaff and we’re buzzing for you guys to see what we’ve done to the place…we’re obviously biased but we genuinely believe this could be one of the best venues in town!”