New Burnley business aimed at boosting health and wellbeing of expectant mums is one of the first in Lancashire

Precious Prenatal Massage is the brainchild of Zoey Jeffrey who is a maternity support worker at Burnley General Hospital.

Concentrating on pregnant women, Zoey qualified as a therapist in 2020.

Based at French Kiss Beauty and Aesthetics in Red Lion Street, Zoey (42) said: "The response so far has been fantastic and I treated a lot of clients in December who were ready for some pampering before Christmas."

Zoey Jeffrey in her treatment room for her business Precious Prenatal Massage

Zoey, who is CPD (Continuing Professional Development) registered, hopes that expectant mums will see the treatment she offers not as a luxury but essential to boost their health and wellbeing.

She said: "Pregnant ladies give up a lot during their pregnancy. Massage can help in so many ways. It can reduce swelling, help them relax, help with back and leg pain and, most importantly, bond with their baby."

One client said she felt 'like a million dollars' after a treatment with Zoey who lives in Burnley with her husband Ashleigh, son Joel (18) and 12-year-old daughter Annalise.