Networking Group Hosts First Event at the Dunkenhalgh

First launched in 2009 by organiser Karen Tems, The Business Network Central & East Lancashire is a membership organisation, bringing together business leaders and decisionmakers in a structured, lunch-based format that aims to help businesses connect and provide introductions for each other.

Now with over 130 members, each lunchtime event includes an optional morning seminar, delivered by specialists from within the group on a range of topics from business strategy, growth and succession planning to personal development and mental health in the workplace.

The company also organises separate specialist sector spin-off groups for people working in similar and aligned industries to network together and focus on issues they mutually face.

Sam Gibbs and Karen Tems at the Dunkenhalgh

Hosting the event at the Dunkenhalgh for the first time, organiser Karen Tems said: “It’s really wonderful to host our monthly event for the first time at the Dunkenhalgh. The team have been fantastic and we’ve already had some great feedback from our members both in person and across social media.”

Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa director of sales Sam Gibbs said: “Thank you Karen Tems for giving us the opportunity to showcase the hotel to The Business Network Central & East Lancashire.

“Set inside a beautiful 700-year-old country manor house in seventeen acres of glorious parkland, our four-star hotel building retains many of its original features, including turrets, porticos and a vast staircase.

“Our range of corporate facilities includes the banquet hall, which provided the central location for The Business Network Central & East Lancashire event, and which can accommodate up to 250 guests.

“With its membership of around one hundred and thirty local businesses, hosting the event is a great way for us to demonstrate the extent of the corporate and event facilities we have here, in such a tranquil location just minutes off the M65, to key decisionmakers in businesses across Lancashire.

“We look forward to hosting the event again soon, and would invite any local businesses who would like to find out more about what’s available at the Dunkenhalgh to get in touch or just pop in to see us anytime.”