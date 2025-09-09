Nelson opticians opens the doors to its new town centre store

After serving the community and being based at its current store for 22 years, Specsavers Nelson has moved to a new premise in the town centre.

The opticians opened the doors to its new store on Monday, September 8, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the local Mayor, Cllr Mohammad Ammer.

The launch event included balloons and cakes for attendees to enjoy and marks an exciting new chapter for the opticians and its team.

Mark Addison, retail director at Specsavers Nelson, says: ‘We are incredibly excited to have opened the doors to our new store, and are grateful to everyone who came down to support us.

The team celebrating the move with Mayor Mohammad Ammer

‘We’ve only moved down the road, meaning Specsavers will still remain part of the town centre and its community, as we continue to provide the same high-quality, accessible eye and hearing care you’ve come to expect from us.’

The experienced team of opticians and audiologists will continue to offer a variety of high-quality services to their customers, including eye tests and hearing checks, contact lens services, and ear wax removal - all in a fresh new setting.

The store also has an optical coherence tomography (OCT) machine, which allows opticians to view the health of the eyes in greater detail, and can detect some health conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

The new Specsavers store is now located on Manchester Road, at the old Lloyds / TSB site in the town centre.

Specsavers Nelson offers both NHS and private services, including NHS hearing devices.