Nelson and Colne College Group secures strategic apprenticeship contract with Lancashire County Council

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) will deliver employer funded apprenticeships for Lancashire County Council (LCC) after being awarded a major contract.

The group, the only Ofsted Outstanding-rated Further Education college in Lancashire, has been awarded the apprenticeship delivery contract following a competitive tender process, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of high-quality training and skills development in the region.

NCCG successfully secured all five lots it bid for, forming a significant partnership with the county council. The awarded lots cover schools non-teaching, social care, construction, cultural services, plus business and administration. The win for business and administration is a new addition to NCCG’s apprenticeship portfolio and signals the Group’s continued growth and adaptability to meet employer needs across key sectors.

The contract, which spans an initial two-year period with potential for extension, represents a substantial investment in workforce development and reflects LCC’s confidence in the college group’s consistent track record of delivering high-quality apprenticeships.

The partnership also highlights NCCG’s commitment to learner success, employer satisfaction and community impact. By maintaining its strong focus on quality and outcomes, the college group continues to distinguish itself in a competitive apprenticeship landscape.

Lisa O'Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group, said: "We are incredibly proud to be selected by Lancashire County Council to deliver across these important apprenticeship areas.

“This win not only reaffirms our status as a leading provider in the county but also reflects the trust placed in us to deliver quality, impactful training that shapes the workforce of tomorrow. The addition of business and administration further demonstrates our ambition to grow and respond to employer needs with excellence.”

Head of Apprenticeships at NCCG Gill Aquilina added: “Our successful bid across all five lots is a testament to the outstanding work of our teams, our established employer relationships and our learner-focused approach.

“We’re especially excited about expanding into business and administration, a strategic development that strengthens our offer and enables us to support even more individuals and organisations across Lancashire.”

County Councillor Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council said: “We are pleased to be working with Nelson and Colne College Group, whose proven expertise and exceptional standards align closely with our goals for workforce development. Their commitment to continuity and quality delivery ensures our apprentices across diverse sectors receive the training and support needed to thrive.”